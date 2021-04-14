Apple ‘Spring Loaded’ Event Confirmed for April 20, What to Expect

    Cupertino tech-giant Apple has officially confirmed its most awaited Spring Loaded event, which is slated for April 20th, 2021. The company confirmed the news after Siri disclosed the date when it was asked, “When is the next Apple event?” It seems Siri knows everything about Apple, and we can rely on the information provided by AI. Here are more details about the upcoming Apple event and the devices expected to launch during the April 20th event.

    Apple Spring Loaded Details

    According to the company, the event will be streamed from Apple Park on the company’s official website. The event will kick off at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST) on April 20th, 2021. The official announcement didn’t reveal anything about the upcoming products which are going to be launched or showcased at the event. However, it is expected that the company is planning to launch the new Apple Pencil and Apple iPad Pro at the event. Do note that it’s just a rumour, and there is no concrete evidence to this rumour. It’s advisable to take this information with a pinch of salt.

    Apple iPad Pro Expected Launch

    Going with the earlier rumours, Apple is prepping to launch a new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro later this month. Considering all the leaks, we can expect that both the iPad Pro models might be launched at the April 20th  event. Reports also suggest that the top-end variant of the iPad Pro is going to pack a Mini-LED display.

    The much-awaited AirTags are also expected to launch during the event. The AirPods lineup is also expected to launch in the first half of 2021, dubbed as Apple AirPods 3. It was tipped to arrive with a similar design to the Apple AirPods Pro. The TWS from the company is also expected to make a debut at the event.

    Besides, the company is also expected to tease some of the upcoming devices which are going to make their way to the global market in the second half of the year. It would be interesting to see what else Apple is planning for the Spring Loaded event.

    Karan Sharma covers telecom, smartphones, apps, cameras, gadgets, news, and more. Before joining TelecomTalk, Karan has worked for numerous publications. He is a travel enthusiast when is not tinkering with new gadgets or phones. So stay in tune with Karan to get some exciting exclusive and interesting news which matters to you.

