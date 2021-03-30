Apple Independent Repair Programme for India

Apple is aiming at expanding its Independent Repair Programme strategically worldwide, including India. The primary job of this repair programme team will be to take care of all the common issues of Apple devices and repair them.

According to an IANS report, on Monday, the company said that the programme would enable repair teams and people to access genuine tools, parts, repair manuals, and diagnostics for all the out-of-warranty repairs.

The year 2019 marked the commencement of the Apple Independent Repair Programme in the US, which was later expanded to Canada and Europe last year. By offering this programme, the company is enabling its customers to get repairs done with genuine parts and tools of the device.

Apple Independent Repair Programme Offering

Across the US, Canada and Europe, there are now more than 1,500 independent repair provider locations that are serving customers with genuine Apple parts.

The participating repair providers have the chance of developing their skills as they will have access to free training from Apple and the expensive genuine Apple parts, repair manuals, and diagnostics just like the Apple Authorised Service Providers (AASPs) and Apple Store locations. There is also no cost involved in joining the Apple Repair Programme.

The company said that it owns over 5,000 AASPs that help millions of people with convenient repair options with both-in-and out-of-warranty service for Apple products.

All the repair providing locations need to have at least one Apple-certified technician who performs all the repair tasks.

Other than its diversification via repair options and partners, Apple is also fixated on ensuring customer’s health and safety during the Covid-19 pandemic and is offering additional options such as mail-in repair for customers. It is also supporting its existing network of providers by servicing the customers in ways that will meet health and safety guidelines for both parties.