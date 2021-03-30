Poco X3 Price Reduced to Rs 14,999 from April 1, 2021

Following the launch of the Poco X3 Pro in India today, Poco has reduced the price of Poco X3. To recall, the Poco X3 was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 16,999 for its 6GB+64GB variant.

But in the recently concluded launch event for the Poco X3 Pro, the company has announced that the Poco X3 will now be available for a starting price of Rs 14,999 only. Poco did not mention the variant getting the price cut but only said that from April 1, the new starting price of the Poco X3 would be Rs 14,999.

We assume that the base variant (6GB+64GB), which is currently retailing for Rs 16,999, will be available for Rs 14,999, resulting in an effective price drop of Rs 2,000. There are more variants of the Poco X3 available with 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. We expect each variant’s pricing to receive discounts of up to Rs 2,000 starting April 1, 2021.

You can purchase the Poco X3 from the official website or application of Flipkart today, but it won’t be available at a reduced price until April 1, 2021.

Poco X3 Specifications

The Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top and has an IP53 certification.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card). The device further features LiquidCool Technology Plus to dissipate heat from the system.

It has a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging and 4G LTE, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, support.

The Poco X3 features a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP portrait sensor.

The Poco X3 is currently available in three different variants in India — 6GB+64GB, 8GB+64GB, and 8GB+128GB. All the variants are expected to see a price cut starting April 2021.