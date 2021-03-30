Poco X3 Pro Launched in India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, Price and Specifications

The Poco X3 Pro has finally arrived in India. It comes with a massive battery and a quick 33W fast-charging support. The device dons a big display and is powered by an octa-core 8 series Qualcomm SoC.

Poco has again targeted the device at the affordable smartphone segment and it will take on the likes of the Redmi Note 10 series and the Realme 8 series launched recently.

Let’s take a look at all the price and specifications of the Poco X3 Pro.

Poco X3 Pro Specifications

The Poco X3 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It can support a maximum brightness of up to 450 nits. There is a protective covering of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 at the top of the screen and it also comes with an IP53 rating making it resistant to dust and water.

The Poco X3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of DDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card). It will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The smartphone has a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro-shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 20MP selfie-sensor.

It is a 4G supportive device that packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. The device also comes with support for LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus which is a heat dissipation system. For additional security, there is a fingerprint sensor at the side.

Poco X3 Pro Price

The Poco X3 has launched in two different variants – 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The first variant with 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 18,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 20,999. It is available in three colours – Graphite Black, Steel Blue, and Golden Bronze.

The first sale of the device will go live on April 6, 2021, via Flipkart at 12 PM. There are also launch offers that can effectively reduce the price of the smartphone by Rs 1,000.