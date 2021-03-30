Mi Band 6 Vs Mi Band 5: Specifications, Price and More

Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 6 in China yesterday along with Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and Mi 11 Lite 5G

By March 30th, 2021 AT 11:45 AM
    mi-band-6-vs-mi-band-5-specifications

    Xiaomi yesterday launched the Mi Band 6 in China. It is the successor of the Mi Band 5 and comes with the largest display ever seen on a Mi fitness Band. The Mi Band 6 boasts a massive 1.56-inch display which is around 0.46-inches larger than its predecessor.

    But the great thing is, the price of the Mi Band 6 is still in the same range as that of the Mi Band 5. Let’s take a look at all the specifications and price of Mi Band 6 and compare them with the Mi Band 5.

    Mi Band 6 Vs Mi Band 5: Design

    There is not much difference in design between the Mi Band 6 and the Mi Band 5. The only thing that’s different with the Mi Band 6 is its display size. Apart from that, the design of the watch panel and its strap remains the same. Let’s jump into the specifications of these fitness bands.

    Mi Band 6 Vs Mi Band 5: Specifications

    The Mi Band 6 comes with a 1.56-inch AMOLED display with support for a peak brightness of 450 nits and 326ppi pixel density.

    In comparison, the Mi Band 5 has a much smaller 1.1-inch AMOLED display with support for the same peak brightness of 450 nits against the Mi Band 6.

    In terms of activities, the Mi Band 6 supports 30 sports modes and can intelligently track 6 activities, including running, walking, indoor treadmill, and cycling. In comparison, the Mi Band 5 only supports 11 sports modes.

    Mi Band 6 Vs Mi Band 5: Similarities

    Both the Mi Band 6 and Mi Band 5 come with water resistance certification of up to 50 meters and can charge under 2 hours, giving a battery life of up to 14 days.

    The Mi Band 6 and the Mi Band 5 both support SpO2 monitoring, heart-rate monitoring and several other health features.

    There are a ton of similarities between the Mi Band 5 and the Mi Band 6. It is just that the Mi Band 6 comes loaded with very few extra features and a bigger display. Apart from that, we think that most of the things are the same between the two.

    Mi Band 6 Vs Mi Band 5: Price

    The Mi Band 5 was launched for Rs 2,499 in India. Rs 2,500-3,000 is the price range that Xiaomi usually targets in India when it comes to its fitness bands, and it should be the same for Mi Band 6 when it launches in India. The Mi Band 6 has launched in China for CNY 229 (approx Rs 2,500), and there is also a special NFC edition that costs CNY 279 (approx Rs 3,000).

    The Mi band 6 is available in multi-colours, and its India launch is expected to be with the Mi 11 series.

