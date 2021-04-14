Excitel Broadband Expands Services to 10 New Cities of India

Excitel is one of the fastest-growing private fiber broadband companies in India. The internet service provider (ISP) is known for providing users with cheap internet plans and truly unlimited data.

Excitel has been expanding its footprint in India very fast. With the addition of new locations, the company is now providing services in a total of 28 cities of India. Excitel recently added Nizamabad & Khammam in Telangana; Rawatsar in Rajasthan; Kakinada & Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh; Farrukhabad, Padrauna, Akbarpur and Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh and in Mangalore, Karnataka.

Excitel said that it aims to strengthen the presence of its services across India and offer users the benefit of truly unlimited data.

Excitel Targeting Underserved Regions of India

Excitel’s CEO, Vivek Raina, said that the company is looking to provide services in underserved areas of the tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities of India that are overlooked by the other operators. He confirmed that Excitel is now providing services in 28 cities of India.

Further, the company release said that Excitel plans to expand its operations to over 50 cities of India by the end of 2021. Users can now also get over-the-top (OTT) benefits of ZEE5 and Voot Select with the company’s economical plans.

As per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data, Excitel is already included in the top 10 fiber broadband service providers of India. In comparison with JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber, the plans from Excitel are much cheaper even though they come with lesser OTT benefits.

One of the best things about Excitel is its standard offerings. Most of the private ISPs provide varied offerings in different circles of the country, but not Excitel. There are three standard speed plans of 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps that are available for the users living in different regions of the country for the same price and the same benefits along with the same policies.

To check if the company provides services in your city, you visit the website of Excitel and find all the information there. The company offers one of the cheapest 300 Mbps broadband plans for a monthly cost of Rs 449 only.