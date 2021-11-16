Amidst Supply Chain Issues, Indian Wearables Market Witnesses Record Growth

The Indian wearables market has witnessed a year-on-year growth of a whopping 93.8% in the third quarter of this year, which is between July and September. Also, during this period, the wearables shipment accounted for 23.8 million units, claimed the latest data from IDC (International Data Corporation). Notably, the segment has defeated the supply chain issues that slowed down the shipment of smartphones in the same period. For the uninitiated, the wearables market comprises smartwatches, fitness bands, and earwear.

Notably, the shipments of wearables in September 2021 surpassed 10 million units and increased two-fold on a year-on-year basis. This resulted in creating a record quarter for the wearables in the country.

Wearable Market In India Hits Record Growth

As per the report, smartwatches continued to dominate the segment with total shipments of 4.3 million units in the third quarter of the year. On the other hand, the wristband category has declined in terms of annual growth once again. It further noted that the Indian brands have captured more than two-thirds of the market share in the wearable segment. Of these, Noise dominates other brands with a 26% market share for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Furthermore, the report notes that the earwear category including neckbands, wireless over-the-ear headphones and TWS earbuds witnessed 18.7 million units of shipments and year-on-year growth of 77.9% in the third quarter of the year. In this category, BoAT has dominated the other brands and established its lead with a market share of a whopping 48% and total shipments of 9 million units.

Within the earwear category, TWS devices have dominated with a total shipment of 7.4 million units and a 70.5% year-on-year growth in the market share in the third quarter of 2021.

As per the Research Manager, Client Devices at IDC, Jaipal Singh, the key tactic has been celebrity endorsements. However, in order to maintain the growth momentum, these brands much invest in the latest design trends and features. Also, they need newer collaborations with their existing franchises. Eventually, these strategies will help create unique product experiences for users and help gain new customers.