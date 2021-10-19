OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Might Soon Come to India

The upcoming launch of the OnePlus 9RT has sparked a lot of excitement. Though it has not yet made its entry, we have reasons to believe that it might be released sooner than we expect it to be. According to the reports of Tipster Mukul Sharma, who revealed on Twitter that the OnePlus 9RT launch event for India is "not too far away from now". The company is also said to unveil the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds at the launch event of 9RT.

OnePlus 9RT Specifications and Price (International Variant)

The smartphone has a 6.62-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. This device comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 888 processor powers it. It has a 500mAh battery and supports proprietary fast charging. It runs on Oppo's ColorOS based on Android 11. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM. In addition to these features, this smartphone comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. This phone accepts dual sim cards. It is launched in three colour variants of Black, Blue, and Silver.

In terms of camera, the device will feature a triple camera at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 flagship sensor primary camera, a 16MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP third camera. In addition, the connectivity options on the OnePlus 9RT include Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G. Furthermore, the sensors on this smartphone consist of an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. This phone weighs around 198.50 grams

This smartphone has begun its sales in China. Today was the first day, and it had already surpassed 100 million Yuan worth of sales within just 5 minutes. Now, that proves how eagerly users were waiting for its launch. The saleability has marked the demand and popularity of the phone. The price of the device in China was around 3,399 Yuan ($577).

As per the latest reports, the OnePlus 9RT could be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 44,000 for the Indian market.