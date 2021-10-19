Poco F3 GT, M3 Pro and More Devices Available at Best Prices

Poco, one of the leading smartphone brands in India, has great deals for customers around the country. Some of the popular Poco smartphones, including the Poco F3 GT, Poco M3 Pro, Poco M3, and more, are under heavy discounts. To top this, if any customer uses an SBI card, he/she will be eligible to receive an instant 10% discount on their purchase. Poco has discounted eight of its devices under the “Poco Diwali Madness” offer. The Big Diwali sale of the company started on October 17, 2021, and will stay until October 23, 2021. Let’s take a look at the devices which have been discounted and their current price.

Poco Devices Under Diwali Sale

Firstly, the Poco F3 GT (8GB+128GB) is available at a discounted price of Rs 26,749. It is not that big of a discount but coupled with the 10% instant discount with an SBI card makes this device a compelling buy. The next in line is the Poco X3 Pro. The Poco X3 Pro’s price has been brought down to Rs 15,749 from Rs 18,999.

Then there is Poco M3, and Poco C31 sell for Rs 10,499 and Rs 8,499. But under the Diwali sale price, these devices will be available for Rs 9,449 and Rs 7,649, respectively. There are four more devices that are currently under Diwali sale from Poco.

These devices are - Poco M3 Pro, Poco M2 Reloaded, Poco C3, and Poco M2 Pro. The Poco M3 Pro, which used to sell for Rs 14,499, is now available for Rs 13,249. Further, the Poco M2 Reloaded is now retailing for Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 9,999. The Poco C3 is available for Rs 6,749 against its original price of Rs 7,499. Lastly, the Poco M2 Pro is selling under a discount of Rs 3,200 for Rs 10,799 instead of Rs 13,999.

If you have ever wondered of getting a Poco smartphone, this might be an ideal time.