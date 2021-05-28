Poco F3 GT Might be the Next Revolution in the Indian Smartphone Market

Poco is known for launching highly ‘value’ and ‘feature’ packed smartphones around the world. The company was a spin-off brand of Xiaomi, but it became independent last year in January. However, that hasn’t stopped Poco from launching rebranded Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. Now, Poco is expected to launch the rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition smartphone in India. The Indian variant of the device is expected to be called the Poco F3 GT.

Much recently, Anuj Sharma, a top executive from Poco, revealed a short video on Twitter confirming the launch of the Poco F3 GT in India. The company hasn’t said that the Poco F3 GT would be the rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, but the leaks online and the market expectations all point in that direction only.

Poco F3 GT Will be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Another thing that’s confirmed from the video released by Sharma is that the Poco F3 GT will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Other details about the device are unconfirmed at the moment.

However, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition has already launched for the China market. If the Poco F3 GT is indeed the rebadged version of Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, we can take a guess at what the device might come with.

The Poco F3 GT might come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. Further, the display comes with support for HDR10+ for allowing an enhanced video streaming experience.

The device might rack up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For fulfilling the gaming needs, it might pack a 5065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, as seen on the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition smartphone.

In the optics department, the device might feature a triple-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor is expected to be a 64MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For clicking selfies, there might be a 16MP sensor at the front.

The device is expected to be running on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. The pricing of the device remains unknown at the moment. But since it is a Poco device, we don’t expect it to be priced more than anything in the midrange segment.