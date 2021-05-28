Vodafone Idea (Vi), even though it lacks points in the network coverage department, makes up for it by providing excellent download and upload speeds to the users. The telecom operator has been investing heavily in improving its 4G networks to enhance the data experience of its users. According to an Opensignal report on the Group Video Calling Experience, Vi provides the best group video calling experience to users in India. Vodafone Idea is much ahead of Reliance Jio and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in providing the best group video calling experience, while Bharti Airtel remains marginally behind.

Vodafone Idea’s Better Upload Speeds’ the Reason

According to an Opensignal report on the mobile network experience released on March 2021, Vi was ahead of every other operator in providing the best upload speeds. This is the obvious reason why Vi’s networks’ offers the best group video calling experience to the users. Not only this, but according to Ookla, Vi also offered the best downloading speeds throughout India for the last three consecutive quarters.

All this is the result of the refarming of the 3G spectrum to be used for 4G services throughout India. As per Opensignal, this is how the telecom operators of India were rated on a points basis for providing the best group video calling experience – 1) Vodafone Idea – 59.2, 2) Bharti Airtel – 55.1, 3) Reliance Jio – 41.4, and D) BSNL – 22.5.

The report released by Opensignal focused on the Asia Pacific region. Out of 21 markets chosen for the test, India stood at the 12th position in providing the best group video calling experience to the users. Japan stood at the first position in the same list followed by Singapore and Japan in the second and third positions respectively.

The report highlighted that if the experience of a single user gets disturbed in a group video call, it results in a poor experience for everyone that is part of the call. Compared to the other two private operators, Jio’s score on the test is significantly poor, which is something the telco will have to consider in the coming days.

Jio is deploying additional spectrum purchased in the recently held auctions throughout India, which might improve the download and upload speed experience for the users in the coming days.

If only Vi can improve the network coverage, it will become unbeatable and will succeed Jio and Airtel in providing the best network experience to the users.