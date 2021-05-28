Vodafone Idea the Best in Providing Group Video Calling Experience: Opensignal

According to an Opensignal report on mobile network experience released on March 2021, Vi was ahead of every other operator in providing the best upload speeds. This is the obvious reason why Vi provides the best group video calling experience to the users

By May 28th, 2021 AT 2:39 PM
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone Idea
    • 0 Comment

    Vodafone Idea

    Vodafone Idea (Vi), even though it lacks points in the network coverage department, makes up for it by providing excellent download and upload speeds to the users. The telecom operator has been investing heavily in improving its 4G networks to enhance the data experience of its users. According to an Opensignal report on the Group Video Calling Experience, Vi provides the best group video calling experience to users in India. Vodafone Idea is much ahead of Reliance Jio and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in providing the best group video calling experience, while Bharti Airtel remains marginally behind.

    Vodafone Idea’s Better Upload Speeds’ the Reason

    Vodafone Idea Video Call

    According to an Opensignal report on the mobile network experience released on March 2021, Vi was ahead of every other operator in providing the best upload speeds. This is the obvious reason why Vi’s networks’ offers the best group video calling experience to the users. Not only this, but according to Ookla, Vi also offered the best downloading speeds throughout India for the last three consecutive quarters.

    Vi

    All this is the result of the refarming of the 3G spectrum to be used for 4G services throughout India. As per Opensignal, this is how the telecom operators of India were rated on a points basis for providing the best group video calling experience – 1) Vodafone Idea – 59.2, 2) Bharti Airtel – 55.1, 3) Reliance Jio – 41.4, and D) BSNL – 22.5.

    Vodafone

    The report released by Opensignal focused on the Asia Pacific region. Out of 21 markets chosen for the test, India stood at the 12th position in providing the best group video calling experience to the users. Japan stood at the first position in the same list followed by Singapore and Japan in the second and third positions respectively.

    The report highlighted that if the experience of a single user gets disturbed in a group video call, it results in a poor experience for everyone that is part of the call. Compared to the other two private operators, Jio’s score on the test is significantly poor, which is something the telco will have to consider in the coming days.

    Jio is deploying additional spectrum purchased in the recently held auctions throughout India, which might improve the download and upload speed experience for the users in the coming days.

    If only Vi can improve the network coverage, it will become unbeatable and will succeed Jio and Airtel in providing the best network experience to the users.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea the Best in Providing Group Video Calling Experience: Opensignal

    Vodafone Idea (Vi), even though it lacks points in the network coverage department, makes up for it by providing excellent...

    module-4-img

    Poco F3 GT Might be the Next Revolution in the Indian Smartphone Market

    Poco is known for launching highly ‘value’ and ‘feature’ packed smartphones around the world. The company was a spin-off brand...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone’s Aggressive 5G Plans for International Markets

    Vodafone has extensive 5G reach in the UK and other select European nations. The operator’s 5G business in Germany is...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Nord CE 5G Confirmed to Launch on June 10 in India

    module-4-img

    ASM Global and Mobilitie Partner to Establish 5G Across International Venue Portfolio

    module-4-img

    Realme to Host 5G Summit on June 3 With Other Ecosystem Players

    module-4-img

    Oppo Launches Worlds First 5G SA-Compatible eSIM