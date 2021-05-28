Vodafone’s Aggressive 5G Plans for International Markets

Vodafone has extensive 5G reach in the UK and other select European nations. The operator’s 5G business in Germany is all set to take off to new heights. In a release, Vodafone Germany said that it will be undertaking 7,000 telecom projects in the current financial year alone. Out of the 7,000 projects, 3,000 projects will be for 5G connectivity that will help the company extend its 5G network’s reach to over 30 million people in the country by the end of this year.

Vodafone Germany’s 5G business has accelerated beyond the company’s expectations. The telco said that its 5G networks in Germany already reach more than 25 million people. Vodafone had plans of hitting the 20 million people mark by the end of 2021, but the telco has already reached the 25 million milestone and we are only in the first half of 2021.

Vodafone’s 5G Network Available to Every Third German in the Country

Hannes Ametsreiter, CEO of Vodafone Germany said that the company’s 5G network is growing faster than expectations. He gloated on the fact that Vodafone’s 5G network is now available to every third German in the country.

Ametsreiter said that Vodafone has already switched on more than 10,000 5G antennas at more than 3,000 locations of the country. One of the biggest announcements that Ametsreiter made was the company’s plans of switching off 3G networks in Germany. The Vodafone Germany CEO said that switching off the 3G networks would help in freeing up more space for LTE.

This would allow Vodafone Germany to increase the capacity of its networks. It will further result in the company being able to cope up with high loads and stress on the networks during peak hours of data usage. Ametsreiter further said that Vodafone will focus on the dead spots of Germany in the new financial year.

This means that the telco doesn’t just want to improve the network speeds and capacity, but is also looking to improve network coverage throughout Germany. Post the closure of 3G networks, the frequencies used for 3G services will now be reallocated for LTE which will further help the telco in providing an excellent network experience to its users.

It is worth noting that Vodafone Germany has live 5G SA networks which it launched last month in partnership with Nokia, Ericsson, Oppo, and Qualcomm.