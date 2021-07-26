Redmi K50 Series Could Sport Next-Gen Snapdragon SoC, Leaks Suggest

Redmi and its bigger brother Xiaomi have been well known and are technically renowned for pushing the limits of certain price segments by offering a truly revolutionary smartphone.

This has been the case with the Redmi Note 10 series, the Poco F1 (which at the time was considered to be a subsidiary of Xiaomi) and devices like the Mi 10.

Recently, however, Redmi's general manager Lu Weibing caught everyone's attention after he came on to social media to ask users what they would like to see from future Redmi K50 products, after which a leakster had revealed certain upgrades that might accompany this supposed Redmi K50 series.

Redmi K50 Series to Build on K40 Series' Features

Today, however, that was taken to the next step, as leaker Bald Panda on Weibo claimed that the Redmi K50 series of devices would feature the Snapdragon 895 processor, 67W wired charging and a centre-mounted cutout for the punch-hole camera.

What caught our attention was the presence of the Snapdragon 895 SoC, which basically hints at the device launching in either December of 2021 or January of 2022, as Qualcomm has been known to launch its next-generation of flagship chipsets in December.

Whatever happens, leaks have suggested that Qualcomm's next flagship-grade SoC will supposedly include the brand new Cortex-A710, Cortex A-510 and Cortex-X2 CPU cores that should one-up what is on offer in 2021.

The next upgrade does seem to be a sensible one, as the K40 series of devices offers a measly 33W charging, at least by today's standards, so a 67W charger should suffice, as the Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi's flagship offers 67W charging that can take the device from 0-100% in just 37 mins, which considering the presence of a 5000 mAh battery is seriously impressive.

Cameras should also be upgraded in some way, shape or form, as the main camera number race has become increasingly common and, with the K40 series of devices sporting a 48MP sensor for the K40, a 64MP main sensor for the K40 Pro and a massive 108MP sensor for the K40 Pro Plus, it should be interesting to see what the device opts for.

One such option could be the 50MP Samsung GN2 and GN1 sensors which promise larger sensor sizes and pixels, but as of now, nothing has been hinted in regards to the same.

It should be interesting to see what Redmi can come up with at a time when smartphone segments are becoming increasingly stagnant in terms of advancements due to production issues and delays owing to the global pandemic.