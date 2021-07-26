Micromax is one phone brand that has been in and out of the industry when it comes to launching prominent phones for the budget segment. However, the manufacturer has been making highlights since the debut of its “In” series of smartphones. In a newly scheduled launch, which is to happen on July 30, Micromax will launch its In 2b, which is another phone to follow the In Note 1, In 1b, and In 1. However, launch aside, ahead of the event, Micromax has already put out a teaser video that reveals the available colours of the phone along with its design.

Design and Colours of Micromax In 2b

Firstly, addressing the design of the phone. The teaser video reveals that the Micromax In 2b will sport a teardrop notch on the front with some bezels. On the back, the phone will have a vertically stacked camera setup with two sensors stacked on top of each other. As for the colour options, the teaser reveals that the phone would be available in three colour options of black, green and blue. While blue and black are standard colours. The green option can be better described as a teal or sea green shade.

Micromax to Replace Helio Processor

The landing page of the Micromax website also divulges some details about this device and notes that it comes with a G52 GPU which supports performance-based gaming. Not only this, but the phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers 160 hours of music playback, 50 hours of talk time, 20 hours of web browsing, and 15 hours of video streaming. Apart from the details revealed by Micromax, the phone’s Geekbench listing has offered some more insights into what the Micromax In 2b will pack. The phone runs on a Unisoc T610 chip which is a 1.8-GHz outa core processor.

On the memory front, the phone will run on 4GB of RAM and the Android 11 operating system. To recall, the series launched by Micromax last year used to come with Helio processors. Another leak highlighted that the phone would fashion a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with an 8MP front shooter and 13MP and 2MP dual camera on the back.