OnePlus Nord 2 5G Featuring Dimensity 1200 AI Chip, 50MP Camera Launched in India

OnePlus has finally launched the much rumoured OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India on Thursday, with the device sporting multiple features that were upgraded in comparison to the original OnePlus Nord.

The device was launched alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro, which was the successor to the original OnePlus Buds launched back in July alongside the original Nord.

So, without further ado, let us discuss the features and specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which sports a 50MP camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset and more.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Features and Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 is the latest Nord series handset from OnePlus. The phone comes with a 6.43-inch display which is of the AMOLED type. This panel also comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz. There is a single-punch-hole on top, which is different from the original OnePlus Nord's pill-shaped module, with a 32MP IMX 615 selfie snapper inside.

Performance-wise, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor, with the device running OxygenOS 11.3. Software support is also pretty decent, with the OnePlus Nord 2 having been confirmed to get two OS updates and three years of software support.

Optics wise, the handset comes with a triple-rear-camera module that makes use of a primary 50 MP IMX766 sensor. The camera will be aided with features such as dual video, nightscape ultra, group shot 2.0, which should make using the cameras much more fun on the smartphone. Storage-wise, the device comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The battery on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a 4500 mAh unit with support for 65W fast charging. The device has dual-5G SIM card slots and Wi-Fi 6 technology to ensure that the user gets the fastest network speeds. OnePlus mentions that it has also added Haptics 2.0 which should make gaming and overall usage much better for the user.

All of this makes the OnePlus Nord 2 5G a decent upgrade over the OnePlus Nord, which as of today stands discontinued, so as to avoid any kind of competition with the new handset which is priced quite similarly and when it comes to pricing, why not discuss the pricing and availability of the latest Nord handset from the company.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available in three different variants, namely 6+128GB, which retails for Rs 27,999, 8+128GB which retails for Rs 29,999 and the 12+256GB variant which retails for Rs 34,999. There are certain launch offers, such as Rs 1000 less with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EMI.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be available for pre-order starting 22 July on OnePlus.com and Amazon, with shipments starting July 26. Open sales will commence starting July 28.