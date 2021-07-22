OnePlus Buds Pro Sporting Adaptive Noise Cancellation Launched for $149.99

OnePlus on Thursday announced the company's third attempt at making truly wireless earbuds, with this attempt being a flagship-grade one, with the moniker of the OnePlus Buds Pro.

The earbuds have been dubbed as the company’s most advanced listening device to date, with the new earbuds having debuted alongside the Nord 2 5G handset. The buds will go on sale in the US and Canada on September 1 for $149.99 and will be on offer in white and matte black hues.

Design-wise, the shape of the earbuds seem influenced by AirPods Pros, but OnePlus seems to have differentiated itself by going with a chrome stem that sets it apart from the generic buds.

What Do We Know About the OnePlus Buds Pro

The company seems to have made some design changes to avoid what happened with the OnePlus Buds, which were confiscated for imitating the AirPods.

The OnePlus Buds Pro come with what the company dubs smart adaptive noise cancellation which basically refers to the ability to automatically adjust the amount of noise cancellation that is to be applied based on the surroundings.

The press release from the company mentions that each earbud opts for a three-mic setup that actively filters out noise levels of up to 40dB as needed in order to deliver a more comfortable and tailored listening experience when compared to conventional ANC systems with fixed levels of noise cancellation. The Buds make use of 11mm Dynamic Drivers to provide flagship-grade sound.

Another area where OnePlus is aiming to differentiate itself is endurance, with the Buds Pro offering the ability to last 38 hours when combined with the included charges.

On a single charge, the buds last five hours with ANC on and seven hours without ANC on. These are better numbers when compared to other similarly priced TWS offerings.

The Buds also come with the company's proprietary Warp Charge wired charging, with a 10-minute charge offering 10 hours of listening time, with the pair also featuring support for Qi Wireless charging. The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5,2 and offer a low latency mode with a latency of 94 ms with the feature turned on.

This is quite an upgrade when compared to the original OnePlus Buds, which offered similar battery life but lacked ANC and a dedicated gaming mode, two features that have become of utmost importance in today's day and age.