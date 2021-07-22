OnePlus has been hinting at the features and specifications of the Nord 2 5G in India, as it is set to debut today at 7:30 PM IST. The Nord 2, for those of you unaware, is the successor to the original Nord that was launched in the country in the month of July.

A new report claims that the company on Thursday morning discontinued the original Nord in India, with the report, coming from BGR India stating that the mid-range OnePlus handset was available for purchase until stocks lasted and, now, it is not on sale anymore, owing to the launch of its successor.

This is big news since it hints at a similar and, at most, slightly higher pricing and the discontinuation of a one-year-old model hints at OnePlus' wish to not impede the sales of the new device, as some users might have expected for the price of the original Nord to go down, at which point they would swoop in and buy the same.

What Do We Know About the OnePlus Nord 2 5G?

In case you missed it, the Nord 2 5G is set to feature multiple upgrades in comparison to the original Nord, both in terms of hardware and main features.

OnePlus recently launched the Nord CE 5G, which featured core features of the Nord at a lower price, so this move seems quite tactical and not related to the supply chain issues that are plaguing most smartphone brands.

The official OnePlus India site lists the Nord as out of stock, with the Amazon listing having been removed as well. The report also mentions that the phone seems to be unavailable for purchase in offline stores too, so it seems that the device has been eradicated from the market as a whole.

The Nord at the time of launch was offered in three different variants, the higher grade 12+256GB variant, the 8+128GB variant and the base 6+64GB variant.

The Nord was priced from Rs 24,999 to Rs 29,999 and offered a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED panel with support for a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device also had a Snapdragon 765G SoC and a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

In comparison, from what we know, the Nord 2 seemingly offers the same panel but with a single-punch hole camera. The performance side of things has also changed, with the device opting for a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The device will come with a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging.

Optics wise, the phone will come with a triple-camera setup to the rear with a 50MP primary sensor. Reports hint at a price hike from the original Nord, with a rumoured price of Rs 30,000 for the base variant.