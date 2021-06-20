Reliance Jio has a habit of partnering up with companies and smartphone brands to offer recharge benefits to the users. Jio has done it multiple times with both low-cost and premium smartphones. This time, Reliance Jio will be offering Rs 6,000 worth of recharge benefits to the users when they purchase the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which launched in India on June 10, 2021.

The telco will be crediting the eligible user’s MyJio account with multiple recharge vouchers over an extended period of time. Here’s all you should know about the offer.

Reliance Jio Recharge Offer With OnePlus Nord CE 5G

As per the terms and conditions of the offer, the user must purchase the OnePlus Nord CE 5G after June 12, 2021. Further, any eligible subscriber who has already received a cashback offer from the company for an eligible device won’t get this offer. Also, the benefits of the offer or the recharge vouchers offered to the users are non-transferrable.

Coming to the benefits of the offer, users will receive a total of 40 coupons over 40 months (1 voucher every month) after they have purchased the Rs 999 plan from Reliance Jio. But again, remember this benefit is only available for users who have purchased the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

The 40 vouchers will be of Rs 150 each, meaning after 40 months, users would have received Rs 6,000 worth of recharge vouchers from Reliance Jio. But these vouchers come with an expiration date which is May 31, 2030. Any of the unused vouchers post-May 31, 2030, will be expired and rendered useless for the user.

Also, the user can only apply one Rs 150 voucher on recharge or purchase of a prepaid plan/voucher from Reliance Jio. This Rs 150 voucher can’t be clubbed with any other cashback voucher from the telco.

Note that eligible user here will be one who a) purchases a OnePlus Nord CE 5G after June 12, 2021; b) is an active subscriber of Reliance Jio prepaid services, and c) is enrolled in the ‘Jio Prime’ membership.

Reliance Jio can anytime withdraw or modify this offer for the users. While we know the expiration date of the vouchers, we don’t know until when the company will keep the offer active.