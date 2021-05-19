BSNL Users Will Get Extension on Plan Vouchers and More Free Benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced that it will offer free benefits to the users who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the cyclone Takutae. The state-run telecom operator will be offering free extensions of plan vouchers (PVs) and 100 minutes of free voice calling. As reported by ET Telecom, the benefit of free extension on the PVs will be applicable until May 31, 2021. This will allow the customers to receive calls even if they couldn’t recharge their SIM cards. Let’s take a detailed look at the PVs that are grouped under the offer.

BSNL PVs That Will Receive Free Extension

There are three PVs of BSNL that will receive the free extension – PV107, PV197, and PV397. But this benefit will be only applicable for users who saw their PVs validity expire on April 1 2021, or after that.

The PV107 comes with a validity of 100 days. It further offers BSNL Tunes for 60 days and 3GB of total data. The PV197 comes with a total validity of 180 days and offers users 2GB daily data along with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day along with free BSNL Tunes and Zing Music for 18 days. Lastly, the PV397 comes with a total validity of 365 days (1 year) and offers users 2GB daily data with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Users also get BSNL Tunes and Lokdhum content for 60 days.

BSNL will further be offering 100 minutes of free voice calling to the users to help them stay connected during uncertain times.

BSNL has fallen in line with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) in offering free benefits to the users for helping them combat the tough situation that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to India.

Jio is offering free 300 minutes of voice calling and one-on-one offer to the JioPhone users recharging with any of the company’s plans. Airtel and Vi are both targeting the low-income customers and offering their Rs 49 pack for free and the Rs 79 pack with double benefits. These free benefits will surely help customers in need who can’t go out to recharge their SIM cards because of the lockdowns and the cyclone and can’t even recharge online.