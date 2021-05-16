Bharti Airtel Giving Rs 49 Pack for Free and Doubling Benefits With Rs 79 Plan

Airtel will be giving the Rs 49 pack totally for free to the low-income customers who might be facing financial troubles because of the lockdowns. Further, the company will offer the Rs 79 plan to the users with double benefits

By May 16th, 2021 AT 2:32 PM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Technology News
    • 9 Comments

    Bharti Airtel

    Bharti Airtel recognises the pain that the low-income customers of the country must be going through during lockdowns when there is no work. On top of that, customers who don’t know how to recharge their phones online are stuck and can’t call and connect with their loved ones.

    To help such customers, Airtel will be giving the Rs 49 pack totally for free to the low-income customers who might be facing financial troubles because of the lockdowns. Further, the company will offer the Rs 79 plan to the users with double benefits.

    This will only be a one-time gesture from the company, but it stands to help millions of customers living in India.

    Airtel Rs 49 Pack and Rs 79 Plan Benefits

    The Rs 49 pack from Bharti Airtel comes with Rs 38 worth of talktime and 100MB of data for 28 days. This pack will be offered to the users without any charges. Further, the company will be doubling the benefits of the Rs 79 plan.

    The Rs 79 recharge plan comes with Rs 128 worth of talktime and 200MB of data. This plan is valid for 28 days, and after consuming the voice calling benefits, each minute of voice call would attract a charge of 60 paise. Further, post-consumption of 200MB of data, each MB data would attract a charge of 50 paise.

    Through this initiative, the company aims to help around 55 million low-income customers living in India, especially in rural areas. The total benefits that Airtel is giving out to the customers are worth Rs 270 crore.

    This initiative will help the affected users stay connected to their loved ones and also be updated about what’s going on in the country.

    Reliance Jio also recently announced an offer for the JioPhone users in association with the Reliance Foundation to help them stay connected with their loved ones. JioPhone users will now get up to 10 minutes of free calling every day for a month, and the company will give users a ‘buy-one-get-one-free offer with each of its JioPhone plans. So if a user recharges with one of the JioPhone plans, he/she will get the same plan for free as well, which will be queued.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    9 Comments
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Giving Rs 49 Pack for Free and Doubling Benefits With Rs 79 Plan

    Bharti Airtel recognises the pain that the low-income customers of the country must be going through during lockdowns when there...

    module-4-img

    eMBB: Understanding Enhanced Mobile Broadband for 5G

    If you are familiar with the key terms associated with 5G, you would have heard of Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)....

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Growing Broadband Business Is a Good Sign

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) is investing and focusing on its broadband business which is a good sign for the company’s future....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp’s Move Is Understandable, But Unfair

    module-4-img

    ACT Fibernet Rs 999 Plan Can’t Beat Airtel’s Offering

    module-4-img

    Apple Will Use Unique Technique to Reduce Size of the Notch

    module-4-img

    Lenovo’s Latest Portable Type-C Battery Will Charge Your Laptop Easily