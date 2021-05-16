Bharti Airtel Giving Rs 49 Pack for Free and Doubling Benefits With Rs 79 Plan

Bharti Airtel recognises the pain that the low-income customers of the country must be going through during lockdowns when there is no work. On top of that, customers who don’t know how to recharge their phones online are stuck and can’t call and connect with their loved ones.

To help such customers, Airtel will be giving the Rs 49 pack totally for free to the low-income customers who might be facing financial troubles because of the lockdowns. Further, the company will offer the Rs 79 plan to the users with double benefits.

This will only be a one-time gesture from the company, but it stands to help millions of customers living in India.

Airtel Rs 49 Pack and Rs 79 Plan Benefits

The Rs 49 pack from Bharti Airtel comes with Rs 38 worth of talktime and 100MB of data for 28 days. This pack will be offered to the users without any charges. Further, the company will be doubling the benefits of the Rs 79 plan.

The Rs 79 recharge plan comes with Rs 128 worth of talktime and 200MB of data. This plan is valid for 28 days, and after consuming the voice calling benefits, each minute of voice call would attract a charge of 60 paise. Further, post-consumption of 200MB of data, each MB data would attract a charge of 50 paise.

Through this initiative, the company aims to help around 55 million low-income customers living in India, especially in rural areas. The total benefits that Airtel is giving out to the customers are worth Rs 270 crore.

This initiative will help the affected users stay connected to their loved ones and also be updated about what’s going on in the country.

Reliance Jio also recently announced an offer for the JioPhone users in association with the Reliance Foundation to help them stay connected with their loved ones. JioPhone users will now get up to 10 minutes of free calling every day for a month, and the company will give users a ‘buy-one-get-one-free offer with each of its JioPhone plans. So if a user recharges with one of the JioPhone plans, he/she will get the same plan for free as well, which will be queued.