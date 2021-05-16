Realme, Redmi, Oppo and Motorola Ramping Up Offerings Under Rs 15,000

Realme, Redmi, Oppo and Motorola have taken a very aggressive approach to offer smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India. All four companies have launched new devices targeting customers looking for a budget smartphone.

One particular device under Rs 15,000 that has spectacular specifications and is value for money is the Moto G40 Fusion. There are many devices under Rs 15,000 in India currently, but there is hardly any device that comes with the features that the Moto G40 Fusion comes with.

The other devices that can also be value for money under Rs 15,000 are the Realme 8, Realm 8 5G, Redmi Note 10, Oppo A53s 5G and Redmi Note 10S. Let’s take a look at all of the devices below.

Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 From Realme, Redmi and Motorola

It is worth noting that none of the devices mentioned above, apart from Moto G40 Fusion, come with support for a 120Hz refresh rate display under Rs 15,000. However, the only 5G smartphones amongst all of them are the Realme 8 5G and the Oppo A53s 5G. Further, both the Redmi Note 10 and Realme 8 come with a 60Hz refresh rate display, while the Realme 8 5G can support a 90Hz refresh rate display.

So if you want a 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000, you can go with the Realme 8 5G. There is also the Oppo A53s 5G that is priced at Rs 14,990 for the 6GB+128GB variant but doesn’t offer a 90Hz refresh rate display like the Realme 8 5G.

There are two variants of the Realme 8 5G under Rs 15,000. The first one is the 4GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 14,999 and the second one is the 4GB+64GB variant that launched recently for Rs 13,999. The newly launched variant of Realme 8 5G with 4GB+64GB will go on sale from May 18, 2021, via Flipkart.

If you want a smartphone with a Snapdragon processor, you are left with only two options which are the vanilla Redmi Note 10 and the Moto G40 Fusion. The Redmi Note 10, however, is powered by a less powerful Snapdragon 678 SoC, while the Moto G40 Fusion comes with Snapdragon 732G. In Redmi Note 10’s defence, its price is much lower than the Moto G40 Fusion.

Further, only the base variant of Moto G40 Fusion with 4GB+64GB is priced at Rs 13,999 (under Rs 15,000), while its superior variant with 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 15,999.

Both the Realme 8 5G and the Oppo A53s 5G are powered by the same MediaTek Helio Dimensity 700 SoC. While both the Redmi Note 10S and the Realme 8 come powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

It is worth noting that the price of the Realme 8’s base variant was reduced by Rs 500 by the company upon the launch of the Redmi Note 10S.

In terms of camera performance, Moto G40 Fusion, Realme 8 5G, and Redmi Note 10S are very similar. Frankly, one can’t expect a lot of differences in the cameras of the devices if they are all priced under Rs 15,000.

Check out the below table to compare the prices of the devices.

Device/Price Moto G40 Fusion Realme 8 5G Realme 8 Redmi Note 10 Redmi Note 10S Oppo A53s 5G 1 Rs 13,999 (4GB+64GB) Rs 13,999 (4GB+64GB) Rs 14,499 (4GB+128GB) Rs 12,499 (4GB+64GB) Rs 14,999 (6GB+64GB) Rs 14,990 (6GB+128GB) 2 – Rs 14,999 (4GB+128GB) Rs 14,499 (6GB+128GB)

If you care a lot about the internal storage you get with the price you pay, the Redmi Note 10’s superior variant will be the perfect choice for you. It also comes with a Snapdragon processor. However, in terms of performance, there’s no beating the Moto G40 Fusion.