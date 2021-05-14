JioPhone Unbelievable Offers Launched by Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio’s most attractive offering for the feature phone users, the JioPhone offer, just got more interesting. To help the users in the desperate times of the pandemic, Reliance Jio has launched two new offers for the JioPhone users. The new JioPhone offers launched currently is in association with the Reliance Foundation.

To ensure that the users always stay connected, the company will be offering JioPhone users up to 300 free minutes of voice calling every month. Further, the company will also give users a ‘buy-one-get-one’ offer for any plan they recharge with. To understand the offers in detail, keep reading ahead.

Reliance Jio JioPhone Offers Launched Now

As mentioned above, Reliance Jio has launched two new offers for JioPhone users. The first offer will provide the users with 300 free minutes of voice calling during the month. However, users can’t use all the 300 minutes altogether. The daily limit of free voice calls will be capped at 10 minutes. So users can use these 10 minutes of free voice calling for each day of the month (10 minutes x 30 days = 300 minutes).

This offer is to help the people who couldn’t recharge their JioPhone because of the lockdowns and restrictions in movement.

The second offer launched by Reliance Jio for the JioPhone users is ‘buy-one-get-one’. This offer will be applicable to all of the JioPhone plans offered by the company. For example, if the user is recharging with the Rs 75 plan, then he/she will get the subscription of a Rs 75 plan for free that will be queued for later use.

These plans and offers are certainly going to help the users who can’t step out of their homes due to the pandemic and lockdowns. Further, it will also help users save money during a time when their work is interrupted.

Reliance Jio is offering all of these plans in association with the Reliance Foundation that is working relentlessly to help the people in need. Looking at Jio, other operators, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), should also release such offers.

The company hasn’t mentioned till how long these offers will be applicable, but we expect them to stay for a considerable time.