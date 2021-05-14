Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registrations Date Confirmed

The wait is finally over! Krafton, the developer of the game has announced the pre-registrations date for the upcoming ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’. In a release, the company has said that interested users can go and pre-register for the game starting from May 18, 2021

By May 14th, 2021 AT 12:42 PM
  • Games
  • Technology News
    • 3 Comments

    Battlegrounds Mobile India

    The wait is finally over! Krafton, the developer of the game, has announced the pre-registration date for the upcoming ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’. In a release, the company has said that interested users can go and pre-register for the game starting from May 18, 2021.

    Further, Krafton said that users who will pre-register would get exclusive rewards when the game is live. These rewards will only be there for Indian users. Keep reading ahead to find out how you can pre-register for the game.

    How to Pre-Register for Battlegrounds Mobile India?

    To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, you will need to open the Google Play Store on May 18. Then you need to find the game and just tap on the ‘Pre-register’ option. After the pre-registrations are successful, you will be able to claim the rewards once the game is available to be downloaded.

    The company has said that it will be revealing further details about the game in the coming days. However, Krafton still didn’t confirm the final launch date for the game in India. Regardless, we don’t expect it to take too long now since the pre-registrations have already started.

    Much recently, Krafton also shared a poster of the game hinting that it will come with a map just like the Sanhok. It further hints that the game might come with an altered version of the maps offered in the PUBG Mobile. The company has further shared that this time it will be very careful with the data that it collects and will also be strict towards the underage players that engage with the game.

    No underage player (below 18) will be able to play the game without their parents’ permission. To sign in, the parents will be required to enter their phone number and give their approval. Further, if the parents feel like the game has collected any data of their child that they didn’t approve of, they can ask Krafton to delete it.

    The game will only be reserved for the Indian players meaning people from other countries won’t be able to play it. The experience of the game is expected to be the same as that of PUBG Mobile that was banned last year.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    3 Comments
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    iQOO 7 Pro Spotted on Indian IMEI Database Hinting Imminent Launch

    iQOO has recently launched a series of smartphones in India, and it seems that the company is not to stop...

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky, Dish TV and More Operators Offering Radhe

    The prominent Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators of the country, including Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, D2h and Dish TV, will let...

    module-4-img

    JioPhone Unbelievable Offers Launched by Reliance Jio

    Reliance Jio’s most attractive offering for the feature phone users, the JioPhone offer, just got more interesting. To help the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    PS5 DualSense Controller to Come in Two New Colours

    module-4-img

    TRAI Releases Consultation Paper to Improve Tariff Plans

    module-4-img

    Truly Wireless Earphones Are Not Effective In The Long Run, Here’s Why

    module-4-img

    Hybrid 5G Festival Slated for 2022, All to Know