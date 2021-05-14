Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registrations Date Confirmed

The wait is finally over! Krafton, the developer of the game, has announced the pre-registration date for the upcoming ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’. In a release, the company has said that interested users can go and pre-register for the game starting from May 18, 2021.

Further, Krafton said that users who will pre-register would get exclusive rewards when the game is live. These rewards will only be there for Indian users. Keep reading ahead to find out how you can pre-register for the game.

How to Pre-Register for Battlegrounds Mobile India?

To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, you will need to open the Google Play Store on May 18. Then you need to find the game and just tap on the ‘Pre-register’ option. After the pre-registrations are successful, you will be able to claim the rewards once the game is available to be downloaded.

The company has said that it will be revealing further details about the game in the coming days. However, Krafton still didn’t confirm the final launch date for the game in India. Regardless, we don’t expect it to take too long now since the pre-registrations have already started.

Much recently, Krafton also shared a poster of the game hinting that it will come with a map just like the Sanhok. It further hints that the game might come with an altered version of the maps offered in the PUBG Mobile. The company has further shared that this time it will be very careful with the data that it collects and will also be strict towards the underage players that engage with the game.

No underage player (below 18) will be able to play the game without their parents’ permission. To sign in, the parents will be required to enter their phone number and give their approval. Further, if the parents feel like the game has collected any data of their child that they didn’t approve of, they can ask Krafton to delete it.

The game will only be reserved for the Indian players meaning people from other countries won’t be able to play it. The experience of the game is expected to be the same as that of PUBG Mobile that was banned last year.