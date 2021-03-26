FAU-G Can be Downloaded in Apple Devices Now

The made in India gun game FAU-G is now available for Apple device users as well. It was initially launched in January with support for Android devices only. The developer, nCore Games, had assured that iOS users would soon be able to download the game too.

After a wait of two months, iOS device users can finally download the game from the App Store. The game is not only limited to the App Store on iPhones. Users owning the iPod touch as well as iPads can download it on their devices.

FAU-G Now Available in the App Store

To download FAU-G on their devices, users will have to ensure that they are running at least iOS 10.0 (for iPhones and iPods touch) and iPadOS 10.0 (for iPads) on their devices.

The download size of the game on the App Store is 643MB, notably more than in the Android (477MB). But that’s obvious; iOS apps are, in general, heavier than Android apps.

For the unaware, FAU-G is based on the India and China face-off that took place in the Galwan Valley of India. The game was announced shortly after PUBG Mobile was banned in India.

Because of the timing, many assumed the app to be an alternative for the PUBG Mobile, but that is clearly not the case. FAU-G still hasn’t received multiplayer modes and only works on the story mode with few basic moves from the game’s lead character.

However, the developers have promised a multiplayer mode very soon. Users can also make in-app purchases with the game ranging from Rs 89 to Rs 3,599.

Even though the PUBG Mobile lovers are disappointed with the game, the game still has managed to get more than 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store in such a short time. With the gateway unlocked for Apple devices as well, more downloads to the game in the short-future is only obvious.