Jio Set-Top Box Users Can Now Stream From Discovery+

Jio Set-Top Box (STB) users can now stream content from Discovery+. The partnership between both platforms will enable users to stream world-class content from more than 40 genres.

Users won’t have to face any language barrier with the content since it will be available in Hindi, English, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, and Malayalam. For the unaware, the Jio STB is provided to the users when they purchase a JioFiber connection.

With the addition of Discovery+ on the Jio STB, JioFiber users will be able to use their high-speed internet connection to stream from the vast library of Discovery Network’s content.

Discovery+ Available for Jio STB

Any user going for the JioFiber plan of Rs 999 per month or more can get a free subscription of Discovery+ with his/her plan.

It is worth noting that Discovery+ offers content more with an educational perspective rather than entertainment. However, it still has super entertaining and popular shows such as Man Vs Wild, The Island With Bear Grylls, shows dedicated to animals, motor vehicles, and more.

There are also some documentaries from BBC on the platform that the users can stream if they have a premium subscription.

While there are some free shows as well, most of the better-known shows come under the Premium subscription. A standalone subscription for the platform will cost users Rs 99 per month or Rs 299 annually.

The app is available for the users to download from the Jio Store App if they own a Jio STB. There is a plethora of content on the Discovery+ platform, with content divided into more than 60 sub-genres and multiple languages.

There are other OTT benefits included with the plan as well if the users choose to go for a plan worth Rs 999 or more from JioFiber.