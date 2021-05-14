Tata Sky, Dish TV and More Operators Offering Radhe

The prominent Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators of the country, including Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, D2h and Dish TV, will let you watch Radhe right from the couch at your home. You won’t need to purchase a standalone subscription from ZEE5 Premium to watch the movie. Users will have the convenience to watch it directly on their TVs if they own an active Set-Top Box (STB) from Tata Sky, Dish TV, D2h or Airtel Digital TV.

But all the DTH operators will offer the movie on different channels. To find out the channel numbers, keep reading ahead.

Tata Sky, Dish TV, D2h, Airtel Digital TV Radhe Channel Number

Tata Sky users can refer to the channel numbers 252, 253, 254, and 255 if they want to watch Radhe. D2h users can check out the HD channel 917 (screen 1) and SD channel 199 (screen 2) for watching Radhe.

The Dish TV users can navigate to the HD channel 302, SD channel 303 (screen 1), and SD channel 301 (screen 2). Lastly, the Airtel Digital TV users can navigate to channel number 269, 270, 499, and 500.

But if the users want to watch the movies through the platform of these DTH operators, they will have to pay nominal charges. It is just like buying a ticket for the movie, but only this time the screen will be your home’s TV, and the broadcaster will be your DTH operator.

You will be assigned a time slot at which you can watch the movie through an SMS. There are multiple ways in which you can book the movie for different DTH operators. You can either call the customer care team of the company to help you with the booking of the movie or just use the QR codes available or the DTH operator’s app/website.

If you want, you can also watch Radhe on ZEE5’s application by purchasing the premium subscription of the platform by either downloading its app on your smartphone or going to the website. The premium subscription of ZEE5 can be purchased for Rs 499 for 12 months which is discounted at the moment. Normally, the premium subscription of the platform comes for Rs 1,248.

For the unaware, Radhe is a Salman Khan starrer film that falls under the entertainment and family drama category.