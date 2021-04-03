Tata Sky Reduces Prices of 3 Set-Top Boxes for Limited Period



Tata Sky, the number one Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator of India offers users multiple Set-Top Boxes (STBs) with different features. The company has ensured that there is something for everyone. If you want an Android-powered STB, you can purchase the ‘Tata Sky Binge+’ box. On top of that, there is a plain SD, HD, HD 4K, and Tata Sky+ HD STB available as well.

Each of the STB is priced differently with the Tata Sky SD STB being the cheapest and the Tata Sky HD 4K STB being the most expensive.

If you have ever thought about purchasing a Tata Sky STB, now would be a good time to buy one. It is because the DTH operator is offering its STBs for a reduced rate under the ‘festive offer’. Three of its STBs can be purchased online right now and each of them come with a discount.

Tata Sky Binge+ STB Reduced Price

A total of three Tata Sky STBs are available at reduced prices.

The first one is Tata Sky Binge+ STB. Normally, the Tata Sky Binge+ STB retails for Rs 2,499. But right now, users can get it for a reduced price of Rs 2,299. It means a discount of Rs 200 in total. Users can avail this discount with the code – ‘TSKY200’.

The Tata Sky Binge+ STB offers users the option to stream through all their favourite over-the-top (OTT) platforms on the go. At the same time, users can stream satellite TV content with a very easy and quick switch from the Android TV to Satellite TV through the remote.

Further, users also get a free one-month subscription to Tata Sky Binge service that is a bundled OTT service available to Tata Sky Binge+ STB users for Rs 299 per month. In addition to this, users also get a free three months subscription of Amazon Prime Video upon successful purchase and activation of the Tata Sky Binge+ STB.

Tata Sky HD STB Reduced Price

The second one is Tata Sky HD STB which normally retails for Rs 1,499. It can be purchased for an effective price of Rs 1,249 right now with the use of code – ‘TSKY150’. This means that it is available for a discount of Rs 150.

The Tata Sky HD STB allows users to watch their favourite content in HD quality with the support of Dolby Digital Surround Sound.

Tata Sky+ HD STB Reduced Price

Lastly, the third STB on discount is the Tata Sky+ HD. It normally retails for Rs 4,999 but can be purchased for an effective price of Rs 4,599 with the code – ‘TSKY400’. It means a total discount of Rs 400 on the STB.

The Tata Sky+ HD STB allows users to record up to 625 hours of live TV content. In addition to this, users can record their favourite series with the STB on stand-by mode.

Users can also pause, resume, and rewind live TV content with the Tata Sky+ HD STB. One of the best features of the STB is that users can record up to 3 shows simultaneously.

Tata Sky SD STB Price

The Tata Sky SD STB is retailing for its same price of Rs 1,499. At this price, the Tata Sky HD STB would make for a better option for the users.

Do note that all of the STBs are only available at a reduced price if the consumers buy them directly from the website of Tata Sky. They will retail for their MRP on offline stores. The discount codes are only available for users purchasing the STBs online.

If you have ever wanted the Android-powered Tata Sky Binge+ STB, you can consider purchasing it right now at a discounted price. The company hasn’t shared details about how long the offer will stay.