Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Officially Confirmed to Launch With a Bigger Display than Predecessor



Lenovo is all set to launch its next smartphone in the Legion series which is dubbed as Lenovo Legion 2 Pro. We have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumours about the smartphone and the company has also confirmed to launch the smartphone on April 8th, 2021. Today the company has shared some more information about the handset on its official Weibo handle. The company has shared a promotional poster of the upcoming gaming smartphone that reveals the display information of the handset.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Confirmed Display Specs

According to the Weibo post, the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is confirmed to arrive with a massive 6.92-inch display which is comparatively bigger than last year’s Legion Pro. Though the company has increased the display size the refresh rate remains the same at 144Hz. Chen Jin, Lenovo China Mobile Business Department General Manager confirmed that the smartphone will be equipped with a Samsung AMOLED E4 display along with a notch-less display. Jin also suggests that the handset will arrive with a fully symmetrical screen, which is capable of offering a fast refresh rate and low latency.

The smartphone was also spotted on the Master Lu benchmark revealing some of the important information. According to the listing the Legion 2, Pro will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixel display with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The smartphone was listed on the Master Lu benchmark with model number L70081 and managed to score a total score of 962,155. This includes 344,384 points in the CPU test, 353,510 points in the GPU test, 121,136 points in the memory test, and 143,125 points in the storage test.

The benchmark listing confirmed to arrive with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Further the listing also revealed the existence of 12 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variants. It would be interesting to see at what price the company is planning to launch the handset in the Chinese market.