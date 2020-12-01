Lenovo Legion 5 With 8GB RAM and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor Launched in India, Price and Specifications

Gaming laptops have become quite popular in the last few years. One of the most popular gaming laptop series from Lenovo is ‘Legion’. Today, Lenovo Legion 5 has launched for the Indian market. The laptop comes powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor paired with six ultra-responsive cores. The processor can be configured with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti discrete graphics. Inside the laptop are two speakers from Harmon Kardon which come with the support of Dolby Atmos headphone. Read ahead to find out the specs and price of the Lenovo Legion 5.

Lenovo Legion 5 Specifications

The Lenovo Legion 5 comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels) which can support 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home software and as mentioned above, is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor. When on max boost, the processor can clock up to 4 GHz. The processor is coupled with 4GB DDR6 RAM and can be configured with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti discrete graphics.

With the laptop, users get 256GB of SSD and 1TB HDD storage on board. The battery life of the Lenovo Legion 5 is 8 hours long as claimed by the company on the Hybrid Mode. The laptop comes with a TrueStrike keyboard which has backlit keys. There is also Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 inside the laptop for maintaining thermal efficiency. For charging, the laptop comes with support for Rapid Charge Pro and Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 so that fan speed and system voltage can be controlled.

There is an in-built 720p webcam along with a privacy shutter for additional security. The two Harmon Kardon speakers are 2W each. The laptop is quite heavy and weighs 2.3kg.

Lenovo Legion 5 Price

The Lenovo Legion 5 has been launched for a starting price of Rs 75,990 in India. The laptop is only available in a single colour namely Phantom Black and will be available for sale directly from the official website of Lenovo India. Users can also purchase the laptop offline from exclusive Lenovo stores in the country.