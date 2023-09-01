ASUS India Launches New Affordable CX1 Series Office Laptops

ASUS India has launched multiple new laptops under the CX1 series. These laptops are meant to be used by office people. The new CX1 series laptops are actually 14-inch and 15-inch Chromebooks. ASUS India managed to get the military-grade certification for these new laptops. The laptops under the new CX1 series are available in both flip-touchscreen and non-flip variants. The main purpose of these new laptops is to help people get their work done smoothly. Since these are Chromebooks, they run on ChromeOS and bring the best of Google ecosystem for the users. Let's go through the features and the price of the new laptops under the CX1 series from ASUS India.









ASUS India CX1 Series Specifications and Features

The CX1 series from ASUS India comes with laptops having 14-inch and 15-inch screens. These laptops have FHD displays and are powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. The laptops support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity + ASUS Wi-Fi Master for ChromeOS & Bluetooth 5.2 offering incredibly fast, yet stable wireless interconnectivity.

Since these laptops are meant to be used by professional workers, they have long-lasting batteries. According to a release from ASUS India, the laptops in the all-new CX1 series can last up to 11 hours on a single charge.

Users will get the best of ChromeOS with the new CX1 series from ASUS India. Anti-virus protection for the laptops is built-in and updates will also be delivered directly at regular intervals. The laptops come with full capabilities of Google Workspace, support for Google Play Store Android apps, Google Assistant and 100GB Google One cloud storage.

ASUS India CX1 Series Price in India

There are two models in the CX1 series from ASUS India. The CX1400 and CX1500 price in India starts from Rs 21,990. But for a limited period, on Flipkart, the laptops start at Rs 18,990. The new laptops from ASUS India are available for customers starting September 1, 2023.