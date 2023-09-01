M1 Deploys Ericsson Router 6676 to Modernize 4G, 5G Transport Network



Ericsson has been selected by Southeast Asia operator M1 as a partner to modernise its 4G/5G mobile transport network by deploying the high-performance Ericsson Router 6676. Ericsson has stated that this marks the world's first deployment of Router 6676 with M1.

Also Read: Singapore Telcos Singtel, StarHub, M1 to Retire 3G Services by 2024 for 5G









Enhancing Network Performance

According to Ericsson, Router 6676 is a high capacity cell site router designed to enhance network performance in advanced 4G and 5G networks. Ericsson states that this will prepare M1 with the necessary infrastructure to meet future 5G network requirements, including increased capacity, scalability, and responsiveness.

Key features of Ericsson's Router 6676 include segment routing and a higher density of 25G ports with 100G capability.

Also Read: Ericsson and MediaTek Test RedCap Interoperability for 5G SA

Resilience for Expanding 5G

According to Ericsson, one of the standout features of the Router 6676 is its enhanced processing power, enabling fast convergence in the event of network disturbances.

"Fast route learning and robust scaling capabilities," stated Ericsson, "will enhance the resilience of M1's 5G networks, particularly as 5G deployment expands into large enterprises like airports, seaports, and factories."

Ericsson, M1 Partnership

M1 expressed, "We are excited to extend our partnership with Ericsson as we continue on this journey to modernize our 4G and 5G mobile transport network. With the new Router 6676, M1 is set to deliver higher quality network performance. This is part of M1's effort in driving our company-wide 5G goals."

Ericsson stated, "We are pleased to extend our partnership with M1 in the world's first deployment of Router 6676, which is an important step forward in their 5G agenda."

Also Read: M1 Singapore Expands 5G Roaming Service Across 17 Countries

The Router 6676 is part of the Ericsson Router 6000 Series, which includes radio access network (RAN) integrated and service provider SDN (Software Defined Networking)-enabled IP transport products.