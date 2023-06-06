M1 Singapore Introduces True 5G Eco SIM to Reduce Environmental Impact

M1, one of Singapore's leading Mobile Network Operators, has unveiled its True 5G Eco SIM on Monday as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability. M1 says the Eco SIM, available for new sign-ups to M1's Bespoke plans, is designed to minimize the company's environmental footprint and promote eco-friendly practices in the telecommunications industry.

The True 5G Eco SIM is made from recycled resources and comes in a half-sized card format, reducing plastic use by 50 percent and product carbon footprint by 30 percent in the SIM production department.

Some Key Benefits of M1's Eco-Half SIM Cards

M1 has shared some key benefits of its Eco SIM card. M1's True 5G Eco SIM offers several advantages in terms of sustainability and environmental impact. These include:

Reducing the use of natural resources: The smaller size and use of recycled materials in the Eco SIM contribute to a decrease in the consumption of natural resources. Keeping CO2 emissions in check: By using fewer materials and incorporating recycled materials, M1 significantly reduces CO2 emissions associated with SIM card production. Limiting waste: The reduced card body size has a substantial impact on reducing overall plastic waste generated in the telecommunications industry. Lower logistics costs: The lower volume and weight of the Eco SIM result in lower transport costs and a reduced carbon footprint from a logistics perspective.

M1's Initiatives to Reduce E-Waste

In addition to the True 5G Eco SIM, M1 says it is also one of the first few providers to offer 5G eSIMs in Singapore. The eSIM technology eliminates the need for a physical nano-SIM and enables users to activate a mobile plan digitally.

Furthermore, M1 said it had implemented initiatives to combat e-waste by encouraging customers to trade in their old devices in-store. These devices are either repurposed for new devices or sent to recycling partners to recover precious materials and promote sustainable practices.

Commitment to Sustainability

According to M1, introducing the True 5G Eco SIM and implementing responsible practices in their operations, M1 aligns with Keppel's Vision 2030, which prioritizes sustainability as a core strategy.

Availability

The True 5G Eco SIMs are now available at all M1 shops starting June 5, 2023. Customers can enjoy the benefits of 5G connectivity while contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.