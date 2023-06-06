OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition Now Available: Check Price

OnePlus, the renowned Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer, has introduced its highly anticipated smartphone, the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition, in the Indian market. The device, previously known as the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition in China, boasts being the world's first-ever smartphone constructed from 3D microcrystalline rock.

The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition is now available for purchase at a price of Rs 64,999, inclusive of all taxes. This variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. Interested customers can place their orders through the official OnePlus website.

To further enhance the purchasing experience, OnePlus is offering attractive discounts on the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition. Customers can take advantage of an exchange offer to save up to Rs 7,000 on their purchase. Additionally, there are bank offers available, such as Rs 1,000 off with ICICI Bank, as well as discounts for OneCard holders and transactions made through EMI and credit cards, amounting to Rs 1,000 in savings.

Highlighting its impressive features and specifications, the OnePlus Odyssey Edition is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and operates on the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. The device is equipped with a substantial 5,000mAh battery that supports SuperVOOC charging, ensuring a reliable power source. For added convenience and security, the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition features an under-display fingerprint scanner for seamless authentication.

OnePlus enthusiasts in India can now indulge in the luxurious and cutting-edge technology offered by the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition. With its unique construction and remarkable specifications, this device promises to deliver an exceptional smartphone experience to its users.

Get ready to embark on a technological journey like no other with the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition, setting a new standard in smartphone innovation and design.