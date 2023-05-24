OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey to Launch in India Soon

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone maker, is all set to bring its latest flagship, OnePlus 11, with a new touch to the Indian market. OnePlus will soon launch the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition in India. The company has confirmed the arrival of the device in India but hasn't really specified the date of its launch. The specifications of the smartphone aren't really different from the traditional OnePlus 11 that you have already seen in the market. But with the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey edition, OnePlus has tried to bring a fresh design to its flagship device so that users who want art combined with tech can also get their hands on something good.

In a release, OnePlus said, "As OnePlus unveils the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, the brand narrows the gap between art and technology, capturing the essence of individuality and setting a new standard for craftsmanship and innovation in the Indian smartphone market."

Let's take a look at the specifications of the OnePlus 11 again.

Read More - OnePlus 11 Update: Unlisted Improvements Based on User Feedback

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications

OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The touch response rate of the display is 1000Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 13 out of the box. It has a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

It has a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 32MP portrait tele sensor. For selfies, you will get a 16MP sensor at the front.

It is one of the best flagship devices in the market in 2023. OnePlus has promised four Android updates with the smartphone and five years of security updates.