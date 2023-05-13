OnePlus 11 Update: Unlisted Improvements Based on User Feedback

OnePlus recently rolled out the OxygenOS A.10 update for its OnePlus 11 model. The update brings with it improvements to the phone's stability, as well as support for 32MP telephoto shots. However, OnePlus has also made some unlisted tweaks to the update based on feedback from the OnePlus community.

One of the changes includes a new feature that allows users to close the App Drawer directly by swiping it down from the home screen, which was not possible before. Previously, users had to swipe up to open the App Drawer, and then either tap on a specific app or press the back button to return to the home screen. This new feature offers greater convenience and ease of use for OnePlus 11 users.

Another improvement is the removal of a visible line in the App Drawer for users who have set the Home screen style as the Drawer mode. This line used to divide the frequently used apps row from the rest of the apps, but its removal creates a cleaner and more seamless look for the App Drawer.

Furthermore, OnePlus has fixed an issue with the App Drawer where users were previously unable to call it out by swiping up gestures on widgets. Previously, the App Drawer could only be accessed by swiping up gestures outside the range of widgets. This new improvement ensures that users can access the App Drawer from anywhere on the home screen, making it more convenient and efficient.

Lastly, OnePlus has improved the visibility of the Clock and World Clock widgets in Shelf by making the description text on the widget's icon complete and visible. Previously, the text was obscured, making it difficult for users to read the widget.

These changes reflect OnePlus's commitment to listening to its users and making the necessary improvements to enhance the user experience. By incorporating feedback from the OnePlus community, OnePlus has been able to create a more user-friendly and intuitive interface for the OnePlus 11. Overall, these improvements are sure to provide an even better experience for OnePlus 11 users.