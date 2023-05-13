Discover the Latest Malayalam Films for a Captivating Weekend Streaming

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Explore the vibrant world of Malayalam cinema with our curated list of the latest films available for streaming. From thrilling horror to heartfelt family dramas, these movies offer captivating storytelling and stunning visuals. Discover the best of Malayalam cinema for a memorable weekend viewing experience.

Highlights

  • Experience a perfect blend of humour and fright in films like Vichitram and Romancham.
  • Delve into thought-provoking stories tackling challenges during the lockdown in Jawanum Mullapponum.
  • Witness the struggles of labourers and the battle against oppressive systems in Thuramukham.

Follow Us

Discover the Latest Malayalam Films for a Captivating Weekend Streaming

Movies made in the Malayalam language are renowned for their stunning cinematography and imaginative storylines. For those who appreciate the depth in films, the most recent offerings from God's Own Country are a must-watch. However, with limited time, it can be challenging to keep up with all the excellent Mollywood films.

Also Read: Must-Watch Movies Streaming on Prime Video, SonyLIV This Week

We have compiled a list of the latest Malayalam films available on your preferred OTT platforms to simplify things. So, if you're looking for weekend plans, look no further.

Here are the recent Malayalam films you can stream this weekend:

Vichitram

This horror-thriller is directed by Achu Vijayan which revolves around Jasmine and her five sons, who move into their family home after her brother's demise. Strange and unexplained events unfold, revealing a haunted house. Vichitram, which translates to "Unusual," with a perfect blend of humour and fright, this movie is sure to entertain.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Jawanum Mullapponum

Raghu Menon's family drama features Shivada Nair, Sumesh Chandran, and Rahul Madhav in prominent roles. The film follows Jayasree, a schoolteacher, and her family as they navigate challenges and conflicts arising from their lack of technical expertise during the lockdown.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: 6 Top-Rated Korean Films on IMDb That You Must See on OTT

Corona Papers

A horror-comedy, this film stars Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, and Anoop Menon as the lead performers. Directed by Antony Sony, it tells the story of a group of friends who encounter ghostly experiences while visiting a haunted mansion.

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Thuramukham

Set in Kochi during the 1940s and 1950s, this historical drama depicts the struggle of labourers against the oppressive Chappa system and the outdated labour guarantee program at Mattancherry harbour. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, the film features notable actors such as Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Joju George.

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Also Read: Airtel Prepaid Plans That Offer SonyLiv Subscription Benefit

Romancham

Another horror-comedy, this film, directed by Antony Sony, stars Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, and Anoop Menon. It follows a group of friends who encounter paranormal activities while visiting a haunted mansion.

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Enjoy these captivating Malayalam films for an entertaining weekend filled with diverse stories and genres.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments