Discover the Latest Malayalam Films for a Captivating Weekend Streaming

Movies made in the Malayalam language are renowned for their stunning cinematography and imaginative storylines. For those who appreciate the depth in films, the most recent offerings from God's Own Country are a must-watch. However, with limited time, it can be challenging to keep up with all the excellent Mollywood films.

We have compiled a list of the latest Malayalam films available on your preferred OTT platforms to simplify things. So, if you're looking for weekend plans, look no further.

Here are the recent Malayalam films you can stream this weekend:

Vichitram

This horror-thriller is directed by Achu Vijayan which revolves around Jasmine and her five sons, who move into their family home after her brother's demise. Strange and unexplained events unfold, revealing a haunted house. Vichitram, which translates to "Unusual," with a perfect blend of humour and fright, this movie is sure to entertain.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Jawanum Mullapponum

Raghu Menon's family drama features Shivada Nair, Sumesh Chandran, and Rahul Madhav in prominent roles. The film follows Jayasree, a schoolteacher, and her family as they navigate challenges and conflicts arising from their lack of technical expertise during the lockdown.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Corona Papers

A horror-comedy, this film stars Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, and Anoop Menon as the lead performers. Directed by Antony Sony, it tells the story of a group of friends who encounter ghostly experiences while visiting a haunted mansion.

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Thuramukham

Set in Kochi during the 1940s and 1950s, this historical drama depicts the struggle of labourers against the oppressive Chappa system and the outdated labour guarantee program at Mattancherry harbour. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, the film features notable actors such as Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Joju George.

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Romancham

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Enjoy these captivating Malayalam films for an entertaining weekend filled with diverse stories and genres.