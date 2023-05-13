Orange Jordan Launches Infinity Fiber 2 Gbps and 10 Gbps Services

Orange Jordan has unveiled its latest offering, the Infinity Fiber 10 Gbps service, making it the fastest fibre speed available in Jordan and the Middle East. With this launch, Orange aims to revolutionize the digital landscape and empower customers with unparalleled internet connectivity.

Orange Launches Infinity Fiber 10 Gbps

According to the website, The 10,000 Mbps (10 Gbps) Fiber speed provided by Orange is a first-of-its-kind offering in the region. Subscribers will experience lightning-fast internet speeds that enable seamless connectivity for all their devices, both wirelessly and through Ethernet cables.

Advantages of 10 Gbps Speed

According to Orange Jordan, The advantages of the new 10 Gbps speed are numerous. In an increasingly digital world, having faster internet speeds at home has become essential for teleworking, remote studying, streaming high-quality content, and online gaming. E-gamers will particularly benefit from optimal response times and minimal latency, allowing them to compete with gamers worldwide.

Streaming enthusiasts will enjoy the best 4K/8K quality on multiple screens, while heavy content can be downloaded instantly. Moreover, with the new speed, users can enjoy maximum internet speeds on all their devices simultaneously without compromising performance or experiencing lags.

Introduces Orange Fiber Box & Extenders with Wi-Fi 6 Technology

Orange has introduced the new Orange Fiber Box and extenders equipped with Wi-Fi 6 technology to complement the Infinity Fibre speeds. These devices support both the 10 Gbps and 2 Gbps speeds and offer three times the speed of normal Wi-Fi. The Wi-Fi 6 technology enables seamless connections for multiple devices simultaneously and reduces latency by an impressive 75 percent.

Wi-Fi 6: Triple Speed and Seamless Connections

Orange said the latest Wi-Fi 6 Fiber Box and extenders, included with the new Fiber speed plans, guarantee excellent coverage, unmatched speed, and an overall enhanced user experience. Compared to standard Wi-Fi, the new equipment delivers faster speeds, supports four times more connected devices, and significantly reduces latency. This ensures that users can enjoy ultra-fast internet connectivity through Wi-Fi and Ethernet, meeting the demands of modern households.

Flexibility with Infinity Fiber 2 Gbps Option

In addition to the 10,000 Mbps offering, Orange also provides the Infinity Fiber 2,000 Mbps service. This option offers even more flexibility, catering to a range of internet needs and requirements. The new service will be available for residential customers only.

Orange Jordan's launch of the Infinity Fiber 10,000 Mbps and 2,000 Mbps services reaffirms its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and unrivalled connectivity to its customers.