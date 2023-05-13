Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network Goes Live Across West Virginia

Verizon expands its 5G Ultra Wideband network in West Virginia, offering enhanced mobile experiences with faster speeds and increased capacity. The deployment utilizes C-Band spectrum and upgraded fiber optic links to handle higher data demands.

Highlights

  • Customers in Huntington, Morgantown, Fairmont, and Bridgeport benefit from new high-performance 5G technology.
  • Utilizes C-Band spectrum and upgraded fiber optic links.
  • Verizon Home Internet offers reliable connectivity with no data caps.

Verizon said its 5G Ultra Wideband network is now live across West Virginia, including Huntington, Morgantown, Fairmont, and Bridgeport. Verizon users in these locations can now enjoy faster speeds and increased capacity. The expansion aims to provide customers in these areas with an enhanced mobile experience comparable to wired broadband connections.

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband Experience

Verizon says with its 5G Ultra Wideband, users can now use their mobile devices for activities that were previously limited to home internet connections. This includes downloading large documents, streaming high-definition audio and video content, playing console-quality games, and conducting video chats and conferences with clear sound and video quality.

The expansion of Verizon's 5G network into rural markets in West Virginia is set to improve connectivity across the state, bringing benefits and possibilities to residents and visitors.

C-Band Spectrum

The deployment in West Virginia utilizes Verizon's recently acquired C-band spectrum. Verizon plans to deploy 5G Ultra Wideband using 100 MHz of C-Band spectrum in multiple West Virginia markets, and will add more bandwidth once all licensed spectrum becomes available. This additional bandwidth, which will be accessible by the end of the year, will deliver exceptional speed and capacity.

Upgraded Fiber Optic Cable Links to the cell Sites

Verizon, in its statement, said, "As part of the network enhancements, it has upgraded fibre optic cable links to handle the significant increase in data transmitted to and from cell sites. By increasing the capacity on fibre connections at cell sites, Verizon can now carry up to 10 times more data."

Customers in West Virginia can also take advantage of the expanded coverage and capacity for Verizon Home Internet service. With no data caps, Verizon Home Internet is ideal for streaming, gaming, and remote work.

