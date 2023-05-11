Verizon and Vertical Bridge Collaborate to Expand 4G and 5G Across the US

Verizon and Vertical Bridge have joined forces to build cell towers across the US in an effort to expand Verizon's 4G and 5G Ultra Wideband services. This partnership aims to address the growing need for enhanced connectivity and expand Verizon's network coverage.

Mutual Benefits and Infrastructure Development

Under the agreement, Vertical Bridge will construct custom-designed towers to meet Verizon's specific requirements, with Verizon serving as the anchor tenant. These towers will be held in a newly formed LLC by Vertical Bridge, in which Verizon will have a profits interest. By adopting this approach, Verizon aims to accelerate its network buildout, enhance communications infrastructure in the US and offer additional services to its customers.

Verizon and Vertical Bridge Partnership

According to the statement, "Verizon's new agreement with Vertical Bridge is an excellent alternative to the traditional tower leasing model. This cost-effective, sustainable, and efficient model will allow Verizon to accelerate its build program and provide additional services to customers. Verizon continues to focus on technology innovation and fast deployment to enable greater connectivity for our customers."

The collaboration between Verizon and Vertical Bridge represents an alternative approach to the conventional tower leasing model, highlighting a strong partnership that prioritizes mutual benefits and infrastructure development in the United States.

Meeting Wireless Infrastructure Needs

This comprehensive solution provides a remarkable opportunity to meet Verizon's wireless infrastructure needs for years to come, delivering exceptional value and contributing to an enhanced wireless experience for customers nationwide.

As the demand for reliable and high-speed connectivity continues to rise, Verizon's collaboration with Vertical Bridge marks a significant step and a new model towards bridging the digital divide and ensuring seamless connectivity across the country.