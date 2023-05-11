Equinix Signs 150 MW Solar PPA With Sonnedix in Spain

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Equinix has signed a 10-year solar power purchase agreement with Sonnedix, a renewable energy producer, in Spain. This partnership will result in the development of three solar photovoltaic plants, contributing to Spain's renewable energy goals.

Highlights

  • Equinix and Sonnedix sign a 10-year solar power purchase agreement in Spain.
  • Three solar photovoltaic plants will be developed, supporting Spain's renewable energy objectives.
  • The agreement reflects the companies' commitment to sustainability and clean energy.

Follow Us

Equinix Signs 150 MW Solar PPA With Sonnedix in Spain

Equinix, a digital infrastructure company, has reached a significant milestone by signing a 10-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Sonnedix, a prominent international renewable energy producer, in Spain. This PPA marks Sonnedix's largest transaction in Europe to date and represents a crucial step in establishing a long-term partnership with Equinix, a global leader in digital infrastructure.

Also Read: Equinix Signs Five New Solar PPAs in Spain Totalling 225 MW

Solar Power Generation in Spain

Under the agreement, Sonnedix will develop three solar photovoltaic (PV) plants in Cuenca, situated in the Castilla-La Mancha region of Spain. Once operational by the end of 2024, these solar PV plants will have a combined capacity of 150 MWp, contributing to Spain's renewable energy goals.

Significant Environmental Impact

Over the 10-year duration of the PPA, the PV plants are expected to generate an impressive 240,000 MWh of green electricity annually, accompanied by Guarantees of Origin. This sustainable energy production will be sufficient to power more than 71,000 Spanish households, significantly reducing CO2 emissions by over 36,000 tonnes each year.

Also Read: Khazna Data Centers and Benya Group to Establish Egypt’s First Hyper-Scale Data Center

Sonnedix's Role in Spain's Renewable Energy Revolution

Sonnedix has over 800 MW of operating capacity where it continues to expand sustainably in Spain. Sonnedix, with a total capacity exceeding 9.4 GW globally and a development pipeline of over 6 GW, has been at the forefront of Spain's renewable energy revolution for more than a decade. With 1.32 GW of capacity in Spain alone, Sonnedix has played a vital role in the country's ambitious renewable energy targets and is actively contributing to making Spain a leading force in the energy transition.

Equinix's Commitment to Sustainability

Equinix operates an extensive network of more than 240 data centers spanning 32 countries. Equinix also places great emphasis on supporting sustainability goals, enabling its clients to deliver exceptional experiences while making a positive impact on the environment.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments