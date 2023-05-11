Equinix Signs 150 MW Solar PPA With Sonnedix in Spain

Equinix, a digital infrastructure company, has reached a significant milestone by signing a 10-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Sonnedix, a prominent international renewable energy producer, in Spain. This PPA marks Sonnedix's largest transaction in Europe to date and represents a crucial step in establishing a long-term partnership with Equinix, a global leader in digital infrastructure.

Solar Power Generation in Spain

Under the agreement, Sonnedix will develop three solar photovoltaic (PV) plants in Cuenca, situated in the Castilla-La Mancha region of Spain. Once operational by the end of 2024, these solar PV plants will have a combined capacity of 150 MWp, contributing to Spain's renewable energy goals.

Significant Environmental Impact

Over the 10-year duration of the PPA, the PV plants are expected to generate an impressive 240,000 MWh of green electricity annually, accompanied by Guarantees of Origin. This sustainable energy production will be sufficient to power more than 71,000 Spanish households, significantly reducing CO2 emissions by over 36,000 tonnes each year.

Sonnedix's Role in Spain's Renewable Energy Revolution

Sonnedix has over 800 MW of operating capacity where it continues to expand sustainably in Spain. Sonnedix, with a total capacity exceeding 9.4 GW globally and a development pipeline of over 6 GW, has been at the forefront of Spain's renewable energy revolution for more than a decade. With 1.32 GW of capacity in Spain alone, Sonnedix has played a vital role in the country's ambitious renewable energy targets and is actively contributing to making Spain a leading force in the energy transition.

Equinix's Commitment to Sustainability

Equinix operates an extensive network of more than 240 data centers spanning 32 countries. Equinix also places great emphasis on supporting sustainability goals, enabling its clients to deliver exceptional experiences while making a positive impact on the environment.