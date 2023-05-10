Khazna Data Centers and Benya Group to Establish Egypt’s First Hyper-Scale Data Center

Khazna Data Centers, the largest network of hyper-scale data centres in the Middle East and North Africa region, has announced its partnership with Benya Group to enter the Egyptian market. This collaboration aims to build Egypt's first hyper-scale data centre, a state-of-the-art facility with an estimated cost of USD 250 million. The data centre will be located at the Maadi Technology Park, Egypt's premier specialized investment zone.

Egypt's First Hyper-Scale Data Centre

With a projected capacity of 25 MW of IT load, the hyper-scale data centre will provide significant opportunities for businesses in Egypt seeking to expand globally. It will cater to multinational corporations aiming for growth and innovation in the Middle East and North African markets. The establishment of this data center will address the increasing demand for future-ready digital infrastructure, supporting the country's digital transformation goals.

Khazna Data Centers Expansion Strategy

The partnership between Khazna Data Centers and Benya Group is an important step in Khazna's strategy to expand its operations beyond the United Arab Emirates. The collaboration will leverage Benya Group's expertise in integrated solutions, digital transformation, and ICT (Information and communication technologies) infrastructure alongside Khazna's reputation for delivering high-quality hyper-scale data centres.

Securing Land at Maadi Technology Park

The joint venture has successfully secured land at Maadi Technology Park through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by key stakeholders. The event emphasized the shared commitment to attracting Emirati investments in the Egyptian ICT sector and strengthening cooperation between Egypt and the UAE in ICT-related fields.

It is expected to attract investments in sectors involving intensive operations, support cloud computing, content system operators, and encourage major commercial companies to join the digital clusters that rely on advanced cloud computing applications, digital technology, and big data.

Construction Timeline

The planned hyper-scale data centre is the first in a series that Khazna Data Centers and Benya Group plan to introduce to the Egyptian market in the future. The construction is expected to commence later this year, with a targeted completion within the next three years.

This milestone project aligns with Egypt's plan to localize information technology and data centres, further strengthening the country's technological infrastructure sector.