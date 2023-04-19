Ericsson implements Smart Connected Site solution on Etisalat Egypt's network.

Ericsson has successfully implemented its Smart Connected Site solution on Etisalat Egypt's network. This implementation allows for remote management of various aspects of the site, including the collection, aggregation, and communication of radio, power, and enclosure data.

Extend Diesel Generator's lifetime

One of the primary benefits of this solution is the optimization of diesel generators that run in shorter bursts, which can save up to 40% in fuel costs and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. This optimization also extends the generator's lifetime and reduces the frequency of maintenance by up to 50%.

Reduce Carbon footprint

In addition, the Smart Connected Site solution provides remote monitoring capabilities that can significantly reduce site visits, travel and transportation and ultimately reduce the company's carbon footprint.

With the Ericsson Smart Connected Site solution, Etisalat Egypt by e& can now enjoy efficient site upgrades with a reduced carbon footprint and improved network performance. Customers will continue to benefit from Etisalat Egypt's reliable and now more energy-efficient network.

According to the statement, With the Smart Connected Site solution, Ericsson can provide operators with a smart way to manage their sites with greater efficiency, enabling network connectivity through intelligent and sustainable energy site solutions for long-term business success.

Smart Connected Site solution

With Ericsson's Smart Connected Site solution, operators can have full visibility of all site-related equipment and relevant data remotely. A comprehensive and analytical view of the data provides insights and complete oversight, allowing operators to take proactive measures to control energy consumption, mitigate faults, and enhance overall network quality, thereby ensuring efficient and intelligent operations throughout the entire network.