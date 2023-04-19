Stc Becomes the First Operator to Launch Enhanced Voice Service in Bahrain

STC Bahrain has partnered with Huawei to offer Enhanced Voice Service (EVS) to its customers, becoming the first operator in the Kingdom to offer super HD voice quality. EVS is a new voice feature designed to provide customers with superior voice quality and clarity, reducing background noise for a better calling experience.

STC Bahrain, in a statement, stated that the company is committed to providing customers with advanced technologies to enhance their communication experience. The successful launch of EVS reflects STC Bahrain's efforts to innovate and provide the best possible service to its customers.

EVS Service available to all STC Bahrain Customers

The new technology is available to all STC Bahrain customers with compatible devices without any additional charges or fees. The technology is compatible with all 4G and 5G networks, ensuring that customers can enjoy the benefits of super HD voice quality on all their calls.

According to the statement, the launch of EVS marks a significant milestone for STC Bahrain, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of innovative and advanced telecommunications services in the Kingdom. With EVS, customers can experience crystal-clear voice quality and improved call reliability, even in noisy environments.

EVS is expected to revolutionize the way people communicate and interact with each other, and STC Bahrain became the first operator in the Kingdom to offer this service.