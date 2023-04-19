Amazon Prime Video Introduces Dialogue Boost

Amazon Prime Video has just announced a new feature called 'Dialogue Boost' for its users. It is a new accessibility feature which is currently only available for select Amazon Originals worldwide. From the name itself, you can guess what the feature is all about. It would help users in getting a better audio output of dialogues on their favourite movies and TV shows. This would enable a more comfortable and accessible viewing experience that cannot be found on any other global streaming service. The feature was originally designed and built keeping in mind the needs of customers who face difficulty in hearing properly. But Amazon has rolled it out for everyone, and users can access this feature to suit their personal listening preferences.

Raf Soltanovich, VP of Technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said, "At Prime Video, we are committed to building an inclusive, equitable, and enjoyable streaming experience for all our customers. Our library of captioned and audio-described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience."

This is a feature that could be a game changer for many consumers when it comes to their experience. To access Dialogue Boost, customers can select their preferred audio track from the audio and subtitles drop-down menu during playback. The audio tracks labelled "English Dialogue Boost: Medium" and "English Dialogue Boost: High" offer different levels of enhancement, allowing customers to customize their viewing experience based on their preferences and needs.

Dialogue Boost is available across all devices that support the Prime Video experience and offers a capability that was previously only available to customers with high-end theatre systems, specialised audio equipment, or select Smart TVs.