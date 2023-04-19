Images: Apple Store in Saket, Delhi

After opening the Mumbai store, Apple is going to open its store in Delhi tomorrow. The date announced for the launch of the Saket store from Apple is April 20, 2023. The Cupertino tech giant has shared some images of the store. To serve customers in this store, Apple has hired 70 highly skilled people who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. All of these employees would be able to help customers who speak different languages.

The Delhi Store is much smaller in surface area compared to the Mumbai store. One of the highlights of the Saket Store, much like the BKC Store in Mumbai, is that it runs on 1o0 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral. Customers coming to the store would be able to make reservations at the Genius Bar to get help from the experts at Apple Store. Users would be able to also attend free daily-in store sessions at the Apple Store. These sessions would help users to get lessons from Apple Creatives. Let's take a look at the images of the store from the inside.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, is going to be present at the store for its inauguration. Mumbai's Apple BKC store had a very successful opening, and with the videos and pictures which are circulating on social media, it is very evident that people are enjoying being at official Apple Stores. Today, media outlets in the country and digital content creators have been given special access to the Saket Store for an event.

The store will open on April 20 at 10 AM IST for the public. Customers would be able to make purchases starting tomorrow. After Delhi, Apple is expected to open more stores in other mega cities of India, including Bangalore.