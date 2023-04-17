Apple Previews Apple BKC Store Ahead of Opening: Check Pics

Apple is set to open its first store in India, Apple BKC, located in Mumbai's bustling Bandra Kurla Complex financial, arts, and entertainment district. The store will serve as a dynamic space where customers can explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.

Apple BKC to Open on Tuesday

Apple BKC opening day is set for Tuesday, April 18, and will offer a special Today at Apple series, "Mumbai Rising," running through the summer. These free sessions featuring Apple products and services will offer hands-on activities that celebrate the local community and culture. Apple will also open Apple Saket retail store in Delhi on Thursday, April 20.

Most energy-efficient Apple Store

Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

Visitors to Apple BKC will be greeted by a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass facade to the underside of the exterior canopy. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling.

There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. Customers will also be welcomed by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.

Range of Products

Apple BKC features a wide range of products, including the latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag. The store also offers Apple Pickup, making it easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it's most convenient for them.

Apple BKC Store Team

The store has over 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages, ready to welcome customers from around the world, help them learn about Apple products, and offer advice on the best options to suit their needs, as well as the Apple Trade-In program.

Apple Celebrating 25 Years in India

Apple has been operating in India for over 25 years, and as part of its deep commitment to the community, Apple continues its long-term support for the Akanksha Foundation, Barefoot College International, Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF), and others.

Apple BKC Mumbai opens Tuesday, April 18, at 11 am for customers to have an 'Apple Experience.' The opening of Apple BKC marks a significant development for Apple's presence in India, and the store's commitment to sustainable and energy-efficient operations, as well as the local community, is sure to make it a popular destination for customers in the region.