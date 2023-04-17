BSNL Offers This Voice Only Plan With 90 Days Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecommunications company in India, offers a range of prepaid plans to suit the needs of its diverse customer base. BSNL is known for its affordable pricing offering a range of packs, making it a popular choice among users in both urban and rural areas. If you are looking for a voice-only prepaid plan from BSNL, then the telco has an excellent plan for 90 days. Let's look at BSNL's 439 prepaid pack that offers the said benefits.

BSNL 439 Prepaid Pack

If you are someone who just needs voice benefits alone, then BSNL 439 Prepaid plan can be a right recharge plan for your needs. BSNL 439 Prepaid plan offers customers Unlimited Voice benefits with Local STD, in-home and national roaming, including MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi. In addition, BSNL 439 Pack also offers 300 SMS for essential texting services for mobile users.

The 439 BSNL Prepaid plan was introduced last year as part of the Diwali offer. For approximately Rs 146, BSNL customers can enjoy Unlimited voice calling with the Rs 439 plan for 90 days bringing the per-day unlimited voice calling charges to around Rs 4.80. With BSNL Rs 439 recharge plan, customers can accumulate any unused validity if recharged for the second time.

If you are looking for a Year long validity, Unlimited Voice and SMS benefits, BSNL has a Rs 1,999 yearly recharge plan with 600GB of high-speed bulk data. You can read more about the plan benefits by clicking the link above.