BSNL Offers This Yearly Recharge Plan With Bulk Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecommunications company in India, provides its customers with a wide range of prepaid plans. The prepaid plans offered by BSNL are designed to cater to the needs of various customer segments, including students, professionals, and families.

If you enjoy decent 3G and 4G speeds on BSNL in your area, then BSNL has an excellent one-year prepaid recharge plan with Bulk Data benefits. We are referring to the BSNL Rs 1,999 Yearly recharge voucher. Let's check what BSNL 1,999 Recharge plan offers customers in the bulk data segment.

BSNL Prepaid 1999 Yearly Recharge

BSNL offers a range of special prepaid plans, including long-term plans with Bulk Data, and the BSNL 1,999 Plan is one such recharge option available for BSNL users. BSNL's 1,999 yearly plan offers customers Unlimited Voice calls, including Local, STD and National Roaming, 600GB High-speed Mobile Data with speed restricted to 40 Kbps after High-speed quota and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 365 days.

Other Benefits of BSNL 1999 Recharge

Along with the voice, data and SMS benefits, BSNL 1,999 Prepaid recharge also offers customers Free BSNL Tunes for 30 days.

Content Benefits

BSNL 1,999 Yearly Recharge Plan also come with content benefits. The recharge plan also offers customers Free Lokdhun and Eros Entertainment for 30 days.

If you are in a 4G or decent 3G Network area, you can best utilize this yearly bulk data recharge plan bundled with 600GB. The plan is valid for 365 days, taking the effective per day charges to around Rs 5 to avail bulk data benefit year-long. Customers can accumulate any unused validity if recharged for the second time.