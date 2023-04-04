BSNL’s Most Popular Prepaid Plan With 35 Days Validity Detailed

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecommunications company in India, offers a range of prepaid plans to cater to the needs of its customers. The BSNL prepaid plans are designed to provide affordable and flexible options to customers, which come with a variety of benefits and features. For example, BSNL has a 35 days per minute plan if you want to stay connected without any heavy usage.

BSNL prepaid Pack 107 offer a great way to stay connected with your loved ones and manage your daily communication needs at a very affordable rate. So let's now check the benefits of the BSNL 107 Prepaid pack.

BSNL 107 Per Minute Pack

BSNL Prepaid Rs 107 Pack provides customers with 200 local and national minutes. The voice benefits provided are per minute based, meaning you would be charged from the free voice minutes for the minutes of usage. Coming to the data benefits, the 3GB of high-speed data would be just sufficient for basic communication such as instant messaging, emails and browsing.

If you are in a 4G Network area with VoLTE enabled device, then you can experience the best from the plan. The plan is valid for 35 days, taking the effective per day charges to around Rs 3 to stay connected within network with family and friends.

Other Benefits of the Plan

BSNL also offers Free BSNL Tunes with BSNL 107 Plan without extra charges. Customers can also accumulate any unused validity if recharged for the second or third time with the plan. However, the data benefit is limited on the plan, and post 3GB consumption, no FUP speed benefits come with the plan.

If you are looking for month long validity plan without heavy voice usage and data for basic use, then BSNL 107 Prepaid Plan would be the right fit for your pockets.