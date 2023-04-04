Jio’s New Broadband Plan May Mean No Media Cable after all the Hype

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio is likely looking to disrupt the pay TV market with its new broadband plan. It is very affordable and replaces the need for getting a traditional Set-Top Box from any of the DTH (Direct-to-Home) operators. DTH players will have to find a solution to counter this move from Reliance Jio so that they don't lose more customers in the short term.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio's new Rs 198 broadband plan is now available for users across India.
  • Media Cable is a highly anticipated product from Reliance Jio, which, even after more than six years of the announcement, has not made it to the market.
  • Reliance Jio announced a new Rs 198 per month broadband plan for users.

Follow Us

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio's new Rs 198 broadband plan is now available for users across India. But this can definitely mean that the customers may not get to see Media Cable after all. For the unaware, Media Cable is a highly anticipated product from Reliance Jio, which, even after more than six years of the announcement, has not made it to the market. The premise or the purpose of the product is to let users connect their smartphones to their TVs to play content directly on the TV. The TV doesn't even have to be a smart one. You can use any old TV as well and mirror your device on it. This would have helped the users watch IPL (Indian Premier League) easily on TV.

Read More - Jio Announces JioFiber Broadband Back-Up Plan at Just Rs 198

But that's likely not going to happen now. Reliance Jio announced a new Rs 198 per month broadband plan for users. With this plan, users will get 10 Mbps of speed and unlimited data every month, which is just like every other plan, 3.3TB per month. Users just need to pay Rs 100 more to get access to OTT (over-the-top) platforms with this plan. These platforms would include JioCinema, where you can also watch IPL. The best thing is that users will also be given a free Jio STB (Set-Top Box), which they can connect to their TVs for watching OTT content.

Again, the TV doesn't need to be a Smart TV for the Jio STB to function properly. Jio would also want things to go wireless today, and instead of introducing a Jio Media Cable, the best way to go forward is to make getting access to Jio STB so affordable that you don't have to worry about your entertainment needs on the TV. The JioCinema app has already seen several million downloads in the last few days, as users who watch IPL on their phones or laptops can easily watch it for free through it.

Reliance Jio is likely looking to disrupt the pay TV market with its new broadband plan. It is very affordable and replaces the need for getting a traditional Set-Top Box from any of the DTH (Direct-to-Home) operators. DTH players will have to find a solution to counter this move from Reliance Jio so that they don't lose more customers in the short term.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments